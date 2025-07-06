New Delhi, July 6: On the spiritually significant occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes to the nation, highlighting the cultural and devotional importance of the day. PM Modi took to social media platform X to offer his prayers and blessings. He wrote, "Warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi! We pray to Bhagwan Vitthal and seek His continued blessings on all of us. May He guide us towards a society full of happiness and abundance. May we also keep serving the poor and downtrodden."

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also shared his greetings, particularly resonating with devotees in Maharashtra. In a post in Marathi, he wrote, "All of Pandharpur resounds with the chant of the divine name... Heartfelt wishes to everyone for 'Ashadhi Ekadashi'!" Devshayani Ekadashi 2025 Date and Time in India: When Is Ashadhi Ekadashi? Significance, Puja Vidhi, Vrat Katha and Other FAQs Explained.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reflected on the divine significance of the day, stating, "The holy occasion of Devshayani Ekadashi is a day dedicated to the worship and devotion of Lord Shri Vishnu, the sustainer of the entire universe. We pray to Lord Shri Hari Vishnu, the master of the three worlds and the controller of the universe, that His blessings and grace remain upon the entire world, and that everyone's life be filled with happiness, peace, and good health."

Observed this year on Sunday, July 6, Ashadhi Ekadashi, also known as Devshayani or Shayani Ekadashi, marks the beginning of the Chaturmas period, four holy months of divine rest for Lord Vishnu. Sawan 2025 Festivals Full List: Nag Panchami, Dahi Handi, Raksha Bandhan and More, Check Dates of the Auspicious Hindu Festivals Celebrated in Maharashtra During Shravan Maas.

Ashadhi Ekadashi holds immense importance in Hindu tradition. Celebrated during the Hindu month of Ashadha, it signifies the commencement of Lord Vishnu's cosmic slumber, known as Chaturmas, which continues until Prabodhini Ekadashi in Kartik.

The occasion is celebrated with great fervour across India, especially in Maharashtra, where it marks the culmination of the Pandharpur Wari. This annual pilgrimage sees lakhs of Warkaris, devotees of Lord Vitthal, walking for days to reach the Vitthal-Rukmini temple in Pandharpur, chanting devotional hymns and songs in a display of immense faith and unity.

