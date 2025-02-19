Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 19 (PTI) A 35-year-old Dalit man named Amit Balmiki was stabbed to death in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday, police said.

Balmiki's body was recovered from Shahdabber village under the jurisdiction of Budhana Police Station, they said.

"The body of the victim was sent for a post-mortem examination and an investigation is currently underway. A murder case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the victim's family," said Circle Officer (CO) Gajendra Pal Singh confirming the incident.

Balmiki was returning home when he was attacked and stabbed by a suspect identified as Chavinder earlier this morning, according to the complaint lodged by the victim's relatives.

The police have initiated a manhunt for Chavinder, who remains at large.

The security has been tightened in Shahdabber village in response to the incident, with additional police forces deployed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, the CO said.

