Sultanpur, Oct 24 (PTI) A 19-year-old Dalit youth was found dead on a railway track here on Monday, police said.

They said that Deepak, the dead youth, was crushed by an incoming goods train in an accident.

However, his father, Vijay, has claimed that his son was killed by a couple of men in a bad blood.

According to Vijay, on Monday morning, Deepak had got a call from someone and had left the house after receiving it.

He was found dead by his father on the railway track in Baghrajpur locality when he was out on a morning walk.

According to him, Narendra and Ravindra of Baghrajpur locality had enmity with his son.

They had allegedly got a case registered against Deepak, and got him a jail sentence, claimed Vijay, said police.

Deepak had come back home on bail in July.

Police have sent Deepak's body for a post mortem examination.

Circle Officer (Kotwali city) Raghvendra Chaturvedi said that action will be initiated based on the post mortem report.

Ramashish Upadhyay, Inspector, Kotwali Police Station said that the deceased was speaking on a mobile phone while walking on the railway track, and was run over by a goods train.

"However, his family members have alleged that owing to some old enmity with someone in their village, he was murdered,” Upadhyay said.

