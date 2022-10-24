Lucknow, October 24: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended Diwali greetings on Monday and urged people's representatives and employees to celebrate the festival with the deprived and needy people.

"May every house be illuminated with the light of enthusiasm and joy, this is the purpose of Diwali. It is an appeal to all people's representatives, officers and employees to celebrate this Diwali with any deprived or needy family," he said in a tweet.

"It should be our endeavour that today every house should be illuminated with the spirit of harmony, there should be 'Ramatv' all around," he added. The chief minister also said he took 'darshan' at Ram Lalla and Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya on Diwali and shared videos of the same.

In a video shared by the CM office, Adityanath urged people to not only celebrate the festival with their family with enthusiasm but also associate the poor or weak person with it, which he said, will double the happiness. On the occasion of Deepawali, the UP Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of 288 projects worth Rs 80 crore for the development of Vantangiya village of Gorakhpur district.

He gave certificates and kits to the beneficiaries of various schemes and honoured the heads of 7 forest villages of Gorakhpur and Maharajganj districts, the UP government said in a statement here.

Speaking on the occasion, Adityanath said, "If we follow the path of Satyamev and Dharma, then events like Deepawali will become a factor of change in all of us. Today, people of Vantangia, Musahar community are getting better facilities of housing, ration, land lease, school etc."

"When the government sensitively provides public facilities, then the vision of Ramraj comes true," Adityanath said and added that (feeling of) collectiveness should be developed while celebrating the festivals, and not going solo.

Adityanath has been celebrating Diwali for the last 25 years with the people of the Vantangia community.

Originally brought from Myanmar for afforestation activities during the British period, people from the community have been living in forest villages without modern facilities as their villages lack the "revenue village" status that makes them eligible for various government welfare schemes.

After becoming the chief minister in 2017, Adityanath granted "revenue village" status to many Vantangia people, including at least 18 in Maharajganj district and five each in Gonda and Gorakhpur districts and has unleashed a slew of welfare schemes for them.