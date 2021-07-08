New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Darshana Vikram Jardosh and Raosaheb Dadarao Danve on Thursday took charge as the Union Ministers of State (MOS) for Railways.

Jardosh is a member of the Lok Sabha, who is representing the Surat constituency in Gujarat. He will also take charge ass the Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles today.

Danve is a Bhartiya Janata Party leader and was previously the MOS of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. Danve will also take charge as MOS in the Ministry of Coal and MOS in the Ministry of Mines.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha, Ashwini Vaishnaw, took charge as the new Railways Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet today.

After taking charge, the new Minister said that Railways is a major part of PM Modi's vision and he would work to make the vision a reality.

"His (PM Modi's) vision for railways is to transform the lives of the people, that everyone - common man, farmers, the poor - gets the benefit of the railway. I will work for that vision," said Vaishnaw.

Some other key figures inducted into PM Modi's cabinet include Jyotiraditya Scindia, Bhupender Yadav, Sarbananda Sonowal, Anurag Thakur and Pashupati Kumar Paras.In Wednesday's reshuffle and expansion of PM Modi's Council of Ministers, a total of 43 political leaders were sworn in as Union ministers, and some have been elevated as cabinet ministers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)