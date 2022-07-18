Ghaziabad (UP), Jul 18 (PTI) Four people, including a woman, have been arrested for allegedly killing a 76-year-old man and robbing his house, police here said on Monday.

The woman turned out to be the daughter-in-law of the deceased, Jaswant Sharma, they said.

Police arrested one of the robbers on Monday during a routine check near Banthla canal crossing, after a brief encounter in which he was injured in leg, police said.

The accused has been identified as one Parwez of Pasonda village and has confessed to his involvement in the crime, Superintendent of Police (City)(second) Gyanendra Singh said.

According to police, Kavita, the daughter-in-law of the victim, had been hatching a plan since the death of her husband to get family jewels and property from Sharma.

She involved her old acquaintances Irshad, Naushad, Sajid, and Parvez too in the conspiracy.

Kavita executed her plan on July 15, when she robbed her father-in-law with the help of the four men, who allegedly killed him too during the robbery.

On the said night, all four reached Sharma's house and gave a call to Kavita who according to plan opened the door let them inside.

As they were stealing the ornaments, Sharma woke up and tried to fight them off. The accused during the scuffle killed him and made off with the booty, police said.

Before leaving, the four men also tied Kavita's hands to make her too look like the victim of the robbery.

After the heist, the accused hid in Meerut and one of them returned only Sunday to sell the ornaments, when a police team, on their tail after a tip-off, arrested him.

During interrogation, the nabbed accused revealed the names of his other accomplices, including Kavita's, who were all subsequently arrested.

The SP City said police have recovered one country-made pistol, one used and two live cartridges, and a bike which was used in commission of crime.

