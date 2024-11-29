New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has reduced the time required for blood bank licensing from a year to a maximum of four months by transitioning the entire process to a digital platform.

In an interview with ANI, Dr Rajeev Raghuvanshi, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), explained, "Earlier the blood banking licensing used to happen on the physical file... It used to take a lot of time...Now, we have completely made it digital...This has reduced the timeline for the approval of blood banks."

"We have seen the difference in blood bank licensing. Blood bank licensing is now 100 per cent digital, there is no physical activity happening, only digital application and digital approval; we have seen earlier application spending for more than a year in licensing," he said further.

"Today, since we have done it, the complete digital maximum days are four months, and many of them are actually happening in less than a month. So that has completely changed the blood banking licensing system in the country," he added. (ANI)

