The fraud came to light when the senior manager, employed at the shipping company in Nariman Point, Mumbai, received a message from an unknown number posing as the company's director. The message asked the manager to save the number as the director's new contact. The scammer then followed up at 10 AM the same day, requesting the manager to check the company's bank balance and transfer INR 95 lakh to an account for an "urgent project." Believing the request was genuine, the manager complied with the instructions without further verification, as reported by the Indian Express.

According to the police, the manager grew suspicious only after the transaction was completed. Upon contacting his actual senior to confirm the legitimacy of the transfer, the fraud was uncovered. The fraudster had even cited a meeting with a government official as the reason for their unavailability, further convincing the manager. In hindsight, the manager realised the funds had been transferred to an unknown account, raising concerns over the company's financial security.

The Mumbai Police’s Cyber Crime Unit was promptly notified, and an investigation has been initiated. Authorities are now working to track down the perpetrators using the bank account details and call data records linked to the fraudulent number. A case has been registered under cybercrime laws, and police are analysing all possible leads to identify the suspects behind the scam.