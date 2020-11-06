New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal inspected the G B Road area on Friday following a fire incident, according to a statement.

Some of the brothels had caught fire due to a short circuit, following which several women who were living there were shifted to a temporary place. Maliwal inspected the burnt building, as well as the temporary shelter for the displaced women, it said.

The blaze broke out at the second and third floor of the building on Thursday evening. Ten fire tenders brought it under control at 9.30 pm, officials said.

The DCW has issued notices to civic body and the fire department, enquiring about the legality and safety arrangements at these brothels. The women's panel has asked the municipal corporation if it had ever conducted a survey of the area or took any initiative towards closure of these brothels, according to the statement.

The commission has asked the Delhi Fire Services if appropriate safety measures were available in the area and any no objection certificates issued for these buildings, it said.

"Fortunately, no one got injured in the incident that took place, but the condition of women living in these brothels is very bad," Maliwal said. PTI

