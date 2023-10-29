New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the Delhi police on Sunday after it received a complaint regarding the sale of objectionable pictures of Hindu gods and goddesses.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal has issued the notice to Delhi Police and sought a report on action taken in the matter.

"We received a complaint that a man sells objectionable and obscene photos of Hindu Gods and Goddesses made using Photoshop to people for money", said DCW Chief, Swati Maliwal, in a post on 'X'.

"A notice has been sent to the police to immediately arrest the man who committed this disgusting and shameless act. Will not leave this man!" she added.

Meanwhile, the DCW has condemned the act stating that it has the potential to "hurt religious sentiments".

"This act is extremely disrespectful and has the potential to hurt religious sentiments and cause enmity among groups", the notice to the Delhi police read.

Further, the DCW has sought a copy of the FIR registered in the matter, along with the details of the accused arrested.

"If the accused has not been arrested, please provide reasons for the same", the notice read. (ANI)

