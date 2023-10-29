Kolkata, October 29: A man killed his wife and buried her under their house in Kolkata on the night of Dussehra. The crime came to light after the 40-year-old woman was found murdered and buried in the ground of her own house at Shikharbali area under Baruipur police station on Saturday, October 28.

TOI reported that the woman used to have regular fights with her husband who had multiple criminal records against him. The woman had gone missing on Dussehra night. It was on Saturday morning, when a foul smell started coming out of the house that the sons suspected something was amiss. When they confronted their father, he reportedly fled. Kolkata Shocker: Man Stabs Wife to Death in Haridevpur, Later Dies by Consuming Poison.

Police said that the suspect continued to live in the same house, without revealing anything, even as everyone else in the family searched for the woman. The couple’s sons told police their father would regularly torture their mother. As their father had refused to mend his ways, the sons had started living at their grandfather’s home, which was nearby. Kolkata Shocker: Man Kills Wife, Burns Body To Destroy Evidence in Bowbazar; Arrested.

The man was involved in selling liquor, had several complaints against his name and had been in and out of jail.

Cops said that it was the sons, who with the help of others, dug up the ground to discover the body of the woman.

A police complaint has been registered at Baruipur police station and further investigation is underway.

