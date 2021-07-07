New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to Delhi Police and sought a detailed action taken report in a matter where photos of Muslim women were uploaded by an unidentified group on an app.

The panel has sought a reply from the police by July 12.

"The Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo-moto cognisance on media report of uploading of pictures of many girls on internet using a platform namely 'GitHub'. It has been reported that photos of hundreds of Muslim women and girls were uploaded by an unidentified group on an app using GitHub – by the name of 'Sulli Deals' – on Sunday, 4 July. Reportedly, Sulli is a derogatory term used to refer to Muslim women," the notice issued to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Cell, Delhi Police, reads.

As per media reports, the app came to light when people started sharing their pictures with the term 'Sulli deal of the day' on Twitter, the panel said.

"Subsequently, many women had to leave social media platforms after their images got circulated. This is a very serious matter and constitutes cybercrime," the DCW said.

In the notice, the panel has sought copy of FIR registered in the matter, details of accused identified and arrested in the matter, steps taken to identify and arrest the accused in case of non-arrest and detailed action taken report in the matter.

