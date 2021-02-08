New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Lok Sabha proceedings were extended till midnight to accommodate the long list of speakers participating in the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.

Lok Sabha meets between 4 PM and 9 PM.

Meenakshi Lekhi, who was presiding over the proceedings, said there is a long list of speakers participating in the debate and extended the time till midnight after taking the sense of the House.

After several days of impasse over the three new agri laws, the House resumed the debate on the Motion of Thanks on Monday evening.

The time allocated for the debate is 15 hours and it would continue on Tuesday.

