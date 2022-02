Chamarajanagara (Karnataka) [India], February 16 (ANI): A decision will be taken about setting up a university in Charamarajanagara district after discussing the pros and cons related to it, said Karnataka's Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana on Tuesday.

During his visit to the University's Ambedkar PG center here, he said, "A report with regard to this has been submitted by the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mysuru. Also, there is an opinion that the existing P.G.center should be strengthened instead of establishing a separate university. All these will be considered during the discussion."

"There is a demand also to set up a law college in the district. But this does not come under the purview of the Higher Education Department. However, this will be brought to the notice of the concerned," the minister added.

On the occasion, he offered floral garland to the statute of Dr BR Ambedkar.

He also visited the government engineering college campus herd and was appraised of the academic activities over there.

Earlier, the minister visited Mahadeshwara Betta and Saaluru Mutt. He had a glimpse of the walking stick, conch, and cloth that were used by Mahadeshwara Swamy when he was alive. (ANI)

