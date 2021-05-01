New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria said on Friday that the decision to administer Remdesivir must be taken by a medical professional and it should be administered only in a hospital setting.

Dr Guleria, who was addressing a joint media briefing, said a COVID-19 patient under home isolation will stand discharged and end isolation after at least 10 days have passed from the onset of symptoms and there is no fever for three days. "There is no need for testing after the home isolation period is over," he said.

"The decision to administer Remdesivir must be taken by a medical professional and administered only in a hospital setting," he added.

A Health Ministry official said that Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Goa, and Odisha are not only reporting higher peaks but also high case growth trajectory of COVID-19 cases.

He said Health Ministry is closely coordinating with states regarding the availability and supply of medical oxygen- 8,593 MT has been allocated to 23 states.

The official said that states are also advised to undertake oxygen consumption audit in all hospitals including private hospitals.

India is seeing an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of pandemic. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)