Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 21 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh State Assembly Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur hit out at Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and said that the decision to recruit guest lecturers in government schools and colleges is a betrayal with the youth.

Jairam Thakur said, "Congress had promised they would give 5 lakh government jobs in the state. The CM and Deputy CM said this before the Vidhan Sabha polls. In contrast, they have dissolved all vacant posts lying since the last two years, more than 10000 outsource workers have been fired. The outsourced staff are not getting salary since the last 5 months. They have started a new policy of guest teachers' recruitment, this is a betrayal with the youth. Only the privileged are getting jobs."

Earlier the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Himachal Pradesh State Committee, strongly condemned the state government's decision to recruit guest lecturers in government schools and colleges. With over 12,000 vacant positions across these institutions, this policy, according to the party, will not only degrade the quality of education in the state but also exploit the educated youth, said a press release.

The Party State Committee stated that the current Congress government is following the same policy as the Modi government at the centre and blindly implementing the New Education Policy. The party emphasised that education and healthcare are fundamental drivers of the socio-economic progress of any country and state, and the government must not compromise on these sectors. Permanent recruitment should be made to fill the vacant positions, ensuring that no school, college, or healthcare institution is understaffed. Only through such measures can these institutions provide quality services, said a press release.

As per the press release, furthermore, data reveals that more than eight lakh educated, unemployed youths are awaiting jobs in the state, with many others preparing for competitive exams after qualifying for the UGC-NET/TET. The government's decision to hire guest lecturers instead of making permanent appointments, the CPI (M) asserts, is a betrayal of the state's young, talented workforce. The party demanded the immediate withdrawal of the guest lecturer policy.

CPI (M) State Committee also criticised the legislation introduced by the Congress Government in the state assembly during the winter session, specifically "The Himachal Pradesh Recruitment and Conditions of Service of Government Employees Bill, 2024." Referring to the Supreme Court's judgement in the case of Direct Recruit Class II Engineering Officer's Association Versus State of Maharashtra and Others (1990), the party pointed out that the court had ruled that if an appointment is made after considering all eligible candidates and the appointee remains uninterrupted in service until regularisation, the officiating period must be counted for seniority and also highlighted that various other judgements, including those from Himachal Pradesh's own High Court, have affirmed that services rendered on a contract basis should be counted for seniority, pension, and increment, the release stated.

In light of these facts, CPI (M) demanded the immediate withdrawal of the bill, which was introduced "hastily and without proper consideration". The party further pointed out that in 1974, when the state's population was around 36 lakh, the number of employees stood at 1.76 lakh. Today, with the population more than doubling, the number of employees has only increased to 1.86 lakh. This significant shortfall in staffing has detrimental consequences for public services. The party's solution is clear: the government must immediately fill all vacant positions with a permanent recruitment drive, cease the exploitation of educated, unemployed youth through contract and guest teacher policies, and ensure that the state's public services are adequately staffed, said the release. (ANI)

