New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday expressed concern over the declining decorum and dignity of legislative institutions, calling it a matter that demands urgent attention from all elected representatives.

Speaking at the Delhi Legislative Assembly during the Valedictory Address at the Conference of Presiding Officers of States and Union Territories, Birla emphasised that the privilege and freedom of speech granted to Members should not be misused to undermine the House's sanctity.

The event marked the centenary year celebration of the election of eminent freedom fighter, jurist, and scholar Vitthalbhai Patel as the first Indian President of the Central Legislative Assembly.

Birla urged that legislators must renew their commitment to ensure free, fair, and dignified discussions in legislative bodies, while underlining that all political parties must come together to ensure that the forthright expression of ideas continues in legislative bodies, strengthening democracy through both agreement and disagreement.

Speaking about the conduct of Legislators, Birla noted that Members of Legislative bodies must uphold the rules, conventions and traditions of legislative bodies and that the makers of our Constitution gave Members of Parliament and Legislative Assemblies complete freedom to criticise the Government within the House as part of privilege.

He also noted that this privilege must be tempered with proper conduct and called on all political parties to reflect on the importance of freedom of expression within legislative institutions.

He added that the House must always be the voice of the people, and the laws made should be in the public interest.

Birla also observed that the responsibility of the Presiding Officer is very significant in this regard and expressed confidence that present and future Presiding Officers will keep the proceedings of the House free, fair, and dignified.

Noting the legacy of Vitthalbhai Patel, Birla said that traditions established by him were later included in the Constitution of India. Both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha have their own independent secretariats and said that on the occasion of the centennial year, the legacy of Vitthalbhai Patel will not only inspire the nation but also guide it towards a new direction.

Also present at the event were Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Power Manohar Lal, Minister of Communications and DoNER Jyotiraditya Scindia, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, Presiding Officers from various State Assemblies and Councils, Members of Parliament, MLAs, and other dignitaries.

Scindia also addressed the event, describing the Delhi Legislative Assembly as a "living pillar" of the country's democratic system and a powerful symbol of its evolving governance.

He paid homage to Vitthalbhai Patel, hailing him as a "true architect of democracy," noting that under Patel's leadership, the Central Legislative Assembly established the independent Secretariat.

"This is not just a building of bricks; it stands as a living pillar of India's democratic system. Today, we are present in this historic structure. Vitthalbhai Patel was a true architect of democracy. It was under his vision that the Central Secretariat was established. Today, it is our responsibility to fulfil the dreams of our forefathers. India's democracy has now become globally recognised. Even at the United Nations, it has been acknowledged that India is a land of immense diversity. The Delhi Assembly has now been made paperless, and it is functioning today with the support of solar energy," Scindia stated.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in a post on X, stated that an exhibition, 'The Glorious Saga of Vithalbhai Patel', which depicts the journey of the first Indian President of the Central Legislative Assembly, Vithalbhai Patel, will remain open for the general public in the Delhi Assembly from August 26 to August 31. (ANI)

