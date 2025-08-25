Hyderabad, August 25: The Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), a specialised unit of Telangana Police, raided a rave party and arrested six persons, including a techie and a housewife. The joint raid by EAGLE and Gachibowli Police, Cyberabad, was conducted at a service apartment in Kondapur late on Sunday night. The police seized 20 grams of cocaine, eight ecstasy pills (20 grams) and three grams of MDMA and arrested six accused, including two drug peddlers, a transporter and three customers.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Madhapur) G. Vineeth told a news conference on Monday that, acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted on Rajeshwari Nilayam Service Apartment, where the accused had gathered for a drug party. Drug peddlers Teja and Vikram hail from Andhra Pradesh and were living in Hyderabad. They are into the cloud kitchen and poultry farm business, respectively. The consumers include a 41-year-old housewife, Manne Neelima and a 31-year-old software engineer, Bhargav. Bengaluru Rave Party Busted: IT Employees Among 31 Detained for Consuming Drugs at Farmhouse Birthday Bash in Devanahalli; Cocaine, Hashish, Hydro Ganja and Other Narcotics Seized (Video).

Chandan (20), the transporter, is an engineering third-year student in Bangalore. Rahul alias Sonu, the drug supplier from Bangalore, is absconding. According to police, Teja, Vikram and Neelima are natives of Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh and common friends. All of them have the habit of consuming cocaine, which gave them the reason to meet quite often by taking a service apartment on rent. Vikram also had a friendship with Surya of Malnadu restaurant and Rahul of Kanvera Farm House, both of whom are already booked in drug cases.

The DCP said that Teja is the kingpin who procured cocaine from his known source, Rahul and organised a meeting of all the consumers. The investigations revealed that on the New Year celebrations on December 31, 2023, one Manideep, resident of Rajahmundry, arranged a rave party in Goa and invited Teja and Neelima, where both consumed cocaine. Teja was collecting money from all the consumers and sending it to Rahul. Teja and Neelima, along with Vikram, attended the farmhouse of Manideep at Rajahmundry on many occasions for the consumption of drugs. Drug Party Raided in Hyderabad: 6 Techies Arrested for Consuming LSD Blots, Hash Oil and Alcohol at Birthday Party in Moinabad’s Farmhouse.

Teja also had the habit of using Glutathione vitamin for enhancing skin glow and was sourcing the product from Rahul in Bangalore. Rahul used to send cocaine concealed in those boxes. According to police, Neelima tested positive for 3 types of drugs, Teja tested positive for five different types of drugs and the other three tested positive for one type of drug. Chandan was not found positive for any type of drug.

