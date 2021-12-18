Chandigarh [India], December 18 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal President Sardar Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday expressed shock over the alleged attempt to commit sacrilege at Golden Temple in Amritsar and said there clearly is a "deep-rooted conspiracy" behind it.

In a statement here, Badal said that it is impossible to believe that this could be the act of just one person. "There clearly is a deep-rooted conspiracy behind it. Never since the Mughals, the Masands and the Operation Bluestar has the sanctity of Harmandar Sahib been made the target of such outrage. This is beyond belief," he said. The SAD leader said that today's development has left the entire Sikh population in a state of shock. He said that there seems a "conspiracy to inflict wounds of Sikh minds and to disturb peace and communal harmony" in the state.

Badal came down heavily against the state government saying that there were strong indications of such a conspiracy being weaved.

"Only the other day, there was a shocking incident of gutka sahib being thrown in the holy sarovar. After that, the state agencies could not have been unaware of a deep rooted conspiracy that led to today's shocking sequent of events. But no one did anything nor took any steps to prevent such a heinous crime from happening. What are the intelligence agencies doing?" asked Badal.

The former Deputy CM said that there clearly is a "deep-rooted conspiracy" going on and those at the helm have a lot to answer for this.

A man was beaten to death in an altercation by angry devotees after he allegedly attempted to commit sacrilege at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place during evening prayers today when the man jumped over the metal railing around the Guru Granth Sahib and allegedly attempted to desecrate the Holy Book of the Sikhs with a sword.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) of Amritsar City, Parminder Singh Bhandal told ANI: "Today, one 24-25-year-old man barged inside Golden Temple where the holy book (Guru Granth Sahib) is kept. He tried desecrating it with a sword and was escorted out by the Sangat people. He later died in an altercation."

The man was later declared dead by officials. (ANI)

