New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences on Wednesday for the lives lost in a tragic bus accident in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking to 'X', Shah mentioned that the local administration is actively engaged in the rescue operation at the site of the accident.

"Deeply anguished to learn about the loss of precious lives due to a tragic bus accident at Doda, Jammu and Kashmir. The local administration is conducting the rescue operation in the gorge where the bus had the accident. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," the Home Minister said in a post on 'X'.

As many as 36 passengers were killed and 19 suffered injuries after a bus carrying them plunged around 200 meters down a steep slope near the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident occurred when the bus travelling from Kishtwar to Jammu veered off the road and plunged down the steep slope near Trungal in the Assar area.

The bus was ferrying 55 passengers.

The local authorities, including the police and rescue teams, rushed to the scene to initiate rescue operations and assess the extent of the tragedy. Preliminary reports from the Police Control Room in Doda suggest that the death toll could be as high.

The injured have been shifted to nearby health facilities for immediate treatment. (ANI)

