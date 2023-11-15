Chandigarh, November 15: Three siblings died while one was admitted to a hospital after their father gave them some poisonous substance in Haryana's Rohtak district, police said on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Sunil Kumar allegedly gave poison to his four children at his house in Kabulpur village when his wife was not at home, said police. Haryana Shocker: Class Boy Jumps From School Building Due to Fear of Teachers in Palwal, Survives Suicide Attempt; Principal Among Three Booked

Two sisters -- aged 10 and 7 -- and their one-year-old brother died in the incident while their eight-year-old sister is undergoing treatment at PGIMS in Rohtak, police said. Haryana Shocker: 4-Year-Old Child Falls From Second Floor of House in Faridabad, Dies in Hospital; Scary Video of Incident Surfaces

Kumar, who works as a carpenter, is absconding and a case has been registered against him on the complaint of his wife, they said. Police said further investigation was underway.