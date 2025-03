New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended his warm greetings on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Cheti Chand and Sajibu Cheiraoba on Sunday, underlining how these festivals reflect the rich cultural diversity of the nation.

"These festivals reflect the rich cultural diversity of our great nation, uniting us in joy, harmony and shared prosperity. May this new year bring peace, happiness and progress for all," Rajnath Singh said in a post on X.

He also greeted people on Chaitra Navratri on X, "Happy Chaitra Navratri to you all. May Maa Durga infuse new energy and power in your lives. Jai Mata Di!."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings on the occasion of Ugadi, Chetichand, Vikram Samvat (Hindu New Year), Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri, highlighting in separate posts on X how the different festivals symbolise peace, togetherness, prosperity and more.

"Heartiest greetings to all the sisters and brothers of Sindhi community on the birth anniversary of Lord Jhulelal ji and 'Chetichand' festival. Bhagwan Jhulelal Ji, who gave the message of mutual brotherhood and love, showed the way to put humanity first. I wish that Bhagwan Jhulelal Ji brings happiness, prosperity and well-being in everyone's life," he said in a post on X.

On the occassion of Vikram Samvat, Shah's posted on X, "Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on 'Hindu New Year - Vikram Samvat 2082'. This New Year is a new beginning of rituals, resolutions and cultural consciousness. May this year, full of new enthusiasm and new opportunities, infuse new energy in everyone's life and bring success and prosperity, this is my best wish."

President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her greetings to her fellow citizens on the eve of multiple festivals, according to the President's secretariat.

In a message, the President has said, "On the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi,Gudi Padava, Cheti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba, I extend my greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens."

"These festivals, celebrated at the onset of spring season, symbolize the beginning of Indian New Year. These festivals showcase our cultural diversity and promote social cohesion. During these festivals, we celebrate the joy of new harvest and express our gratitude to nature," Murmu said.

The statement added, "On these pious occasions, let us strengthen the spirit of harmony and unity and work with renewed energy to take our nation to new heights." (ANI)

