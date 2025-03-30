Mumbai, March 30: Mumbai police have identified a 16-year-old girl as the mother of a newborn found discarded in a washroom bin at the city’s airport four days ago. The teenager, accompanied by her mother, was preparing to board a flight to Ranchi when she went into labor. The two have claimed that it was a miscarriage, but authorities are still investigating whether the baby was born alive or was a stillbirth. A post-mortem report is awaited to determine the exact circumstances.

According to police, CCTV footage from the airport helped trace the girl and her mother. The duo had arrived at the airport more than two hours before their flight. The girl was seen pacing nervously before entering the washroom with her mother, where she reportedly delivered the baby. She later changed her clothes and proceeded to board the flight. The mother admitted that she was aware of her daughter's seven-month pregnancy but did not expect her to go into labor so suddenly. Mumbai Shocker: Newborn Baby Found Dead in Airport Toilet Dustbin, Police Launch Probe.

The girl has told police that she suffered a fall two days earlier, which may have triggered the premature delivery. Authorities are verifying her claims, and she is expected to undergo medical tests. Since the girl is a minor, police have also registered a case of rape against the man she was in a relationship with, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Mumbai Shocker: Man Sexually Assaults Female Colleague in Andheri, Threatens To Leak Obscene Pictures of Her on Social Media; Arrested.

The mother and daughter were tracked down through flight booking records. After recording their statements, the police issued them a notice but allowed them to leave. Investigators are now waiting for medical reports to determine the next course of action in the case.

