New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Amid preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US, the Defence Ministry on Thursday approved the deal for acquiring the Predator (MQ-9 Reaper) drones from America for which the final decision would be taken by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).

"The deal for the Predator drones was given approval by the Defence Acquisition Council meeting today. The acquisition proposal will now have to follow a procedure after which it will have to be cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security," defence sources told ANI here.

Also Read | MVV Satyanarayana's Family Kidnapped: YSR Congress Party MP's Wife and Son Abducted for Ransom Rs 1 Crore in Andhra Pardesh's Visakhapatnam, Rescued Hours Later.

The DAC is the highest body in the Defence Ministry to take decisions on acquisitions. All high value acquisitions are given final approval by the CCS.

The Indian Navy is the lead agency for the deal in which 15 drones will be going to the maritime force for surveillance operations in its area of responsibility.

Also Read | West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: One Killed, Two Injured in Gun-Battle Between Two Groups at Chopra in North Dinajpur District.

The three services also have plans of going in for same type of medium altitude and long endurance drones from indigenous sources.

Meanwhile, PM Modi is scheduled to visit the US from June 21 to 24, where US President Joe Biden will host him at the White House. This will be PM Modi's first state visit to the US during his nine-year reign as prime minister.

PM Narendra Modi during his visit will also become the first Indian PM to address the Joint Meeting of the US Congress for the second time. Indian Americans said the invitation sent to Prime Minister to address the US Congress serves as a reminder of the historic significance of the relationship between the US and India, reflecting the shared dream and commitment to global peace and prosperity, especially in the Indo-Pacific region. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)