New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): The Ministry of Defence signed a contract with Cochin Shipyard Limited on Saturday for Short Refit and Dry Docking (SRDD) of INS Vikramaditya at an overall cost of Rs. 1207.5 Cr, the Ministry of Defence said in a release on Saturday.

As per the release, the estimated contract value for Short Refit and Dry Docking (SRDD) of INS Vikramaditya is above Rs 1,000 crore.

Also Read | Baba Siddique Murder Probe: Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol Bishnoi 'Wanted' As Mumbai Police Slap MCOCA on NCP Leader's Killers.

"The Ministry of Defence signed a contract with Cochin Shipyard Limited for Short Refit and Dry Docking (SRDD) of INS Vikramaditya at an overall cost of Rs 1207.5 Crores. INS Vikramaditya is an Indian Aircraft Carrier commissioned in the Indian Navy in November 2013. After completion of the Refit, INS Vikramaditya will join the active fleet of the Indian Navy with upgraded combat capability," the ministry said.

INS Vikramaditya is an Indian Aircraft Carrier commissioned in the Indian Navy in November 2013. After completion of the Refit, INS Vikramaditya will join the active fleet of the Indian Navy with upgraded combat capability.

Also Read | Akhilesh Yadav Blames Yogi Adityanath Government, Administration for Sambhal Violence After Authorities Denied SP Delegation to Visit Area.

This project is an important step towards the development of Cochin Shipyard Limited as a Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Hub for supporting the industrial ecosystem of India. The project envisages the involvement of nearly 50 MSMEs and would lead to employment generation for more than 3500 personnel.

The Project will provide a major boost to the Government of India's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and the Make in India initiative, the ministry added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)