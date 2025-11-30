New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, on Sunday extended his greetings to the organisers and participants of 'Defence Partnership Days 2025', highlighting the event's role in promoting Atmanirbhar initiatives in India's defence sector.

Scheduled to be held from December 1 to 2 at the Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi, the two-day event aims to strengthen cooperation between the Indian Armed Forces and the defence industry, fostering indigenous capabilities and resilient supply chains.

According to the Indian Air Force X post, "The event will foster closer cooperation between the Armed Forces and the defence industry to identify sources of indigenous supply, promote import substitution, and build resilient supply chains towards a more Atmanirbhar Bharat."

In his official message, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said, "I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to the organisers and participants of Defence Partnership Days. 2025."

He added, "This event provides an invaluable platform to the Indian Armed Forces and the defence industry to engage in meaningful dialogue, share expertise and forge stronger partnerships. Such collaboration is critical to fostering innovation and achieving Atmanirbharta in defence technology, which forms the cornerstone of a secure and resilient nation."

Highlighting the IAF's commitment to self-reliance, he said, "The Indian Air Force is committed to leading and supporting indigenous solutions that enhance its operational capability and meet its self-reliance goals. I am confident that the deliberations and initiatives undertaken during the Defence Partnership Days 2025 will yield tangible results, energise India's defence manufacturing ecosystem and strengthen our overall preparedness. I encourage all participants to capitalise on this opportunity for constructive engagement, knowledge sharing and effective collaboration", he said.

As per to offcial websites, prime contractors, OEMs, manufacturers, suppliers, service providers, MSMEs, start-ups, industry associations and investors will gather at the Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi to interact amongst themselves and primarily to meet key MoD and Service HQ nodal and project officers dealing with procurement, indigenisation, Make 1, Make 2, import substitution, problem statements, GSQRs, RFIs, RFPs and design & development to seek and to offer solutions to strengthen the capabilities of the armed forces and also to expand the boundaries of their own businesses. (ANI)

