New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) A Delhi-based defence think tank on Tuesday released two publications, including a monograph on the geopolitical, economic and security implications of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its ramifications for Europe and India.

The Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS), functioning under the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS), Ministry of Defence, unveiled the publications in a "significant step towards advancing strategic thought and policy discourse", the ministry said in a statement.

Also Read | Gujarat Local Body Election Results 2025: BJP Sweeps Local Body Polls, PM Narendra Modi Calls It a 'Victory for Development'.

Chief of Integrated Defence Staff and Chairman, CENJOWS Lieutenant General J P Mathew launched the February 2025 issue of the flagship journal "Synergy", themed on "Information Warfare Impacting Joint Warfighting", and a monograph titled "Russia-Ukraine War: Navigating the Ramifications for Europe and India", the statement said.

The monograph "provides an in-depth analysis of the geopolitical, economic and security implications of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict", it added.

Also Read | Prakriti Lamsal Suicide: KIIT Staff Jayanti Nath Issues Apology for Her Remark on Nepal's GDP (Watch Video).

The conflict begun in February 2022.

The monograph assesses the war's impact on Europe's stability, Indo-Russian relations and India's strategic positioning in a rapidly-evolving global order.

"The study explores key aspects, such as geopolitical realignments, energy security challenges, India's diplomatic balance, NATO's Indo-Pacific expansion, EU-India collaboration and long-term global security implications," the statement said.

The specially-curated edition of "Synergy", the peer-reviewed journal widely recognised for its in-depth analyses and thought-provoking discussions, provides a comprehensive perspective on contemporary security dynamics and future-oriented strategies, the ministry said.

It examines the role of information warfare in joint warfighting in modern conflicts, including cyber, psychological and electronic warfare.

"It explores technological disruption, assessing AI, cyber tools and digital deception in shaping the future of warfare and evaluates strategic and national security impact and India's challenges, particularly in response to adversarial IW tactics. It further discusses operational convergence while exploring the integration of IW within command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems to enhance joint force effectiveness," the statement said.

With the release of the two significant publications, the CENJOWS reaffirms its commitment to fostering intellectual engagement on contemporary strategic issues.

Both the monograph and the "Synergy" journal are now available, serving as essential resources for policymakers, military professionals, researchers and academic institutions, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)