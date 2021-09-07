Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 7 (ANI): ln view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in Kerala, the Karnataka government on Tuesday issued a circular advising the public to defer their plans to visit the neighbouring state till the end of October, if there is no emergency or urgency.

The government in the advisory has also urged all administrators or principals of the educational, nursing, paramedical institutions to instruct their wards who have not yet returned to Karnataka from Kerala, to defer or postpone their return till the end of October.

"All Administrators / Principals of the Educational / Nursing / Paramedical institutions are advised to instruct their wards who have not yet returned to Karnataka to defer/postpone their return till the end of October 2021. Further, they should also advise their wards not to travel to Kerala till the end of October 2021," the advisory read.

"All Administrators/owners of Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Offices, Hotels, Factories, industries, etc, to instruct their wards who have not yet returned to Karnataka to defer/postpone their return till the end of October 2021. Further, they should also advise their wards not to travel to Kerala till the end of October 2021," it added.

Citing the prevailing COVID-19 situation in Kerala, the government informed that special measures are already in place for arrivals from Kerala.

Further, it has been observed that students and employees arriving at Karnataka from Kerala though bringing Negative RT - PCR reports are testing Covid 19 Positive during repeat test and the number of such cases is considerably high in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. ln, this regard instructions have been issued from time to time for arrivals from Kerala for control and prevention of COVID-19 in Karnataka. (ANI)

