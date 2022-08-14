Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 14 (ANI): Ahead of the 75th Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, Dehradun Police organised a Tiranga rally yatra in the district with 100 meters long national flag as a part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) is being observed by the Central government and the Indian populace to mark the country's 75th anniversary of independence with an enthusiasm to bring the Tiranga home and be a part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Senior Superintendent of Police Dehradun Dilip Singh Kunwar flagged off this Tiranga Yatra rally from Police Line Dehradun.

"We have organised this rally to aware the people about the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign which was launched by the central government. This rally aims to ask people to work to intact the country's freedom," Dilip Kunwar said.

Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements.

The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence. (ANI)

