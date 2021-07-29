New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria visited headquarters of the Training Command of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Bengaluru to attend the two-day long commanders' conference that ended on Thursday, an official statement said.

In his address at the conference, Bhadauria highlighted the need to be vigilant and remain poised to undertake all operational tasks assigned to the IAF.

He commended the hardwork put in by all the training academies and stations under Training Command for ensuring timely completion of training commitments, despite severe constraints placed due to second wave of COVID-19, according to the IAF's statement.

He also lauded the professionalism shown by air warriors of the Command during conduct of the international event -- Aero India 21 and the Chiefs' of Air Staff Conclave -- held at Yelahanka in February.

The IAF chief urged the commanders to continue their efforts towards building a strong foundation by grooming the young men and women in their formative years, since this forms the bedrock for enhancing the operational capability and transformation of the IAF.

