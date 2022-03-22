New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) A delegation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Army is in India on a six-day visit to boost cooperation with the Indian Army, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, the delegation from the Gulf country that arrived on Monday will visit the Indian Army's training establishments and attend the inaugural Army-to-Army Staff Talks (AAST).

The agenda of the inaugural AAST, which will be organised at the College of Military Engineering in Pune on March 25 and March 26, includes issues related to military training, increase in course subscription in the Indian Army establishments, conduct of bilateral exercises and enhancing defence technical cooperation, the statement said.

The delegation will visit the premises of Larsen and Toubro Limited and Tata Motors Limited in Pune, it noted. Both the private companies have sizable defence manufacturing capacities.

"The aim of the visit is to enhance defence cooperation engagements between the two armies," the ministry stated.

