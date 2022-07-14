New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): As many as fourteen Chinese nationals were detained from Sector 49 police station area in Delhi on Wednesday for allegedly staying in the country illegally since 2020.

The police said, the detained Chinese nationals' business visas had expired in 2020 and they had applied for a visa extension which was recently rejected.

According to the police, among the arrested Chinese nationals, there were 13 males and one female. They have been taken to the detention centre.

The detained Chinese citizens were reportedly working for a private mobile company in the Phase 2 area of Noida.

According to Police Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar, taking prompt action on the available information, as per the orders of higher officials, LIU Gautam Budh Nagar took all Chinese citizens into custody with the help of local police and sent them to Detention Centre in Delhi.

They have been sent to Detention Center for the deportation process and related investigation.

Last year, Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested two Chinese nationals from Gautam Buddh Nagar in connection with a money laundering case, said an official statement on Sunday. Both foreign nationals identified as Xu Xunfu aka July and Li Teng Li aka Alice were arrested on a red corner notice which was issued by the UP Police earlier. (ANI)

