New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested two men on Wednesday for allegedly beating a CNG pump salesman to death in Punjabi Bagh area.

The deceased has been identified as Vikas Chandra (34), a resident of Swaroop Nagar Daulatpur Samaipur, the police said.

Also Read | IndiGo Airline’s Woman Passenger Caught Smoking on Kolkata-Bengaluru Flight, Arrested.

Vikas was taken to Maharaja Aggarsen Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, they said.

According to police, Vikas was going home after finishing duty at the CNG pump, Golden Park Jhuggi, New Rohtak Road, at around 4:00 pm today. Vikas stopped at a nearby shop to purchase some articles where a quarrel took place with nearby Jhuggi residents Karan and Arjun. The men were in a drunk state and they thrashed Vikas, killing him.

Also Read | Kerala: Muslim Couple Gets Remarried Under Special Marriage Act on International Women's Day 2023 for Daughters' Financial Security.

Legal action is being initiated and an FIR under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered, the police said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)