Kasaragod, March 8: On International Women's Day, a Muslim couple from Kerala's Kasaragod district on Wednesday took their wedding vows again, this time under the Special Marriage Act, to ensure their daughters' financial security -- a move which has received both criticism and approval on social media.

Advocate and actor C Shukkur, known for his role as a lawyer in the Kunchacko Boban starrer 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu' (Sue me then), remarried his wife Sheena -- former Pro-Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University -- under the Special Marriage Act (SMA) with all three of their daughters in attendance as witnesses to the joyous event. Muslim Couple in Kerala To Remarry Under Special Marriage Act for Securing Their Daughters’ Future.

However, a prominent Sunni higher education institute in Kerala opined that the couple's decision was an attempt to disrespect Muslim personal laws and Islam. Himachal Pradesh: Muslim Couple Married at Hindu Temple Premises in Shimla According to Islamic Wedding Rituals to Give Message of Religious Harmony to Society.

It said that the remarriage was a "drama" and an indication of "narrow minded thinking" that Shukkur's brothers should not get the one-third share of his property after his death.

The couple decided to get remarried under the SMA as under the Muslim personal laws, which also govern inheritance of property, daughters will only get two-thirds of their father's property and the rest will go to his brothers in the absence of a male heir.

While the institute was of the view that every believer would strongly oppose the couple's decision, Shukkur reacted to it on his Facebook page by saying that the educational institution would be responsible for any physical attack he faces from those who misinterpret the word "oppose".

He also said that his decision was not aimed at disrespecting any religious beliefs or breaking the morale of believers and therefore, there was no need for any "strong opposition". He also hoped that the law enforcers, police, were paying attention to such statements.

Meanwhile, congratulations poured in on social media in support of the couple's decision with popular Indian film sound designer Resul Pookutty terming the move as an "eye opener" for every liberal Muslim in this country.

"Today the step he has taken is an eye opener to every liberal Muslim in this country. I couldn't be there with him for his “second marriage” but I'm there with him in spirit and the courageous stand he has taken. All the best to you and your “newly wedded wife” and the family that comes along with it," Pookutty said in a Facebook post.

Those supporting the couple's move also slammed the institute's statement. The institute, in its statement, also alleged that the Shukkurs were using religion for their own gains and this would not sway the actual believers.

It further said that if the lawyer wanted to leave all his wealth and property to his daughters, why not distribute it during his lifetime. The couple, whose nikah took place on October 6, 1994, got remarried on Wednesday morning at a Sub-Registrar's office at Kanhangad in Hosdurg taluk of Kasaragod district.

