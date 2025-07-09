New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Two workers lost their lives after they fell unconscious while engaged in the maintenance of a carbon filter at Balaji Hospital in Delhi's Paschim Vihar area, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident occurred while the workers were engaged in the maintenance of the carbon filter, which was being undertaken by the AMC contractor at the hospital premises.

The deceased, Birjesh (Age 26 years) and Vikram (Age 30 years), both residents of Uttar Pradesh, were declared brought dead by the attending doctor and the police.

However, the reason for their death is still under investigation.

The bodies of the deceased have been shifted for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of law.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

