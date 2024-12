A visual of a train at the New Delhi railway station (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Dense fog and poor visibility in New Delhi caused major disruptions on Christmas morning, with 20 trains departing from the city delayed, including major services like the Mumbai Central Rajdhani Express and Dakshin Express.

The fog, coupled with the persisting cold temperature and poor visibility, added to the problems.

The trains delayed included the Mumbai Central Rajdhani express running from New Delhi to Mumbai, Durg-Hazrat Nizammudin expres running from Durg to Delhi, Dakshin express running from Delhi to Hyderabad, Duronto express and the Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizammudin Gondwana Express running from Jabalpur to Delhi among other trains.

The temperature recorded in the city was 10 degrees Celsius, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. Visibility in the city was recorded at 100 meters due to dense fog at 5:30 am.

Earlier today, locals said that they used bonfires to keep themselves warm.

"The temperature have dropped down a lot due to the rain that took place yesterday. We have to use bonfires to keep ourselves warm.." Mohammad Javed Ansari, a local said speaking to ANI.

.Another local complained about the lack of visibility due to the fog.

"The temperature has dropped down a lot due to the rain yesterday. It has become very cold and there is barely any visibility.." said the local.

Meanwhile, the AQI in the city was recorded at 333, falling under the 'very poor' category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board at 8 am.

The AQI measured in other areas also remained in the 'very poor' category. AQI in Anand Vihar was 360, 372 at Ashok Vihar, 362 at Bayana, and 324 at the CRRI Mathura Road.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor, and 401-500 is severe.

Deepak Pandey, another local, said both the winter and pollution had become harsh in the city. "The pollution and the winters both have become very harsh. It is taking a toll on people as they are suffering from breathing difficulties..." said Pandey.

Another local said that the government would have find a permanent solution to the pollution in the city. "The pollution has reduced a bit due to the rain, however the government needs to find a permanent solution to this," said the local.

Meanwhile, on December 24, moderate rain lashed the city further amplifying the winter chill. (ANI)

