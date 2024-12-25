Mumbai, December 25: The Shillong Teer Results of today, December 25, 2024, are set to be announced for various games, including Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. The winning numbers and the Shillong Teer Result Chart for both rounds will be made available online after the games. Players can check Shillong Teer Result on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in.

The results for both Round 1 and Round 2 will be updated on these sites as soon as the numbers are declared. The Shillong Teer game, a traditional archery-based lottery, continues to capture the attention of participants in Shillong and other regions of Meghalaya. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the game involves players placing bets on numbers, which are then determined by the total number of arrows hitting the target in two rounds. Shillong Teer Results Today, December 24 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on December 25, 2024: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer Result on December 25, 2024, including the winning numbers for Round 1 and Round 2, players can visit websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. The results will be announced online after the completion of both rounds, with the first round taking place at 10:30 AM and the second round following later in the day. Once the results are declared, the "Shillong Teer Result Chart" will be updated on these platforms, allowing participants to verify the winning numbers and check their predictions. What Is Satta Matka? What Are Different Types of Matka Games? Are Betting and Gambling Legal in India? Here's All You Need To Know.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 31

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Organised by the KHASA, Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game played in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong and its surrounding areas. The game involves participants placing bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. During the game, archers shoot arrows at a target, and the winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows that hit the target.

The game is held in two rounds every day from Monday to Saturday, with the first round starting at 10:30 AM. The results are declared shortly after each round, and players can check the winning numbers online. Played at the Polo Ground in Shillong, Shillong Teer is legal in Meghalaya and is regulated by the state government, making it a legitimate and popular form of entertainment in the region.

