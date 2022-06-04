New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): A 28-year-old man was brutally murdered with a blade in Delhi's PS Adarsh Nagar area, said Police on Saturday.

Police said they were informed through a PCR call on June 3 at 2:15 pm that a person was injured with a blade.

A police team reached the spot and the injured was rushed to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital for treatment. The injured was identified as Narender alias Bunti aged, 28, a resident of Azadpur, Delhi. Later, he was referred to the higher centre where he was declared brought dead, police said.

The assailants were identified as Rahul Kali and his brother Rohit Kali, police added.

During the investigation, the police found that a quarrel ensued between Rahul and victim Narender on the issue of repeated demands of the victim to borrow money for his drug addiction. Rahul got annoyed and called his brother in Mandir Wali Gali, Azadpur village, and stabbed him with a blade and hit him overhead with bricks.

A case under sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in PS Adarsh Nagar and accused Rahul Kali (22) has been arrested and efforts are on to trace his absconding brother.

Further investigation is on. (ANI)

