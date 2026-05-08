India News | Delhi: 3-year-old Girl Sexually Assaulted in School in Janakpuri

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): A three-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted during school hours by an unknown male school staff member, the police said.

The matter came to light after the victim's mother lodged a complaint in Janakpuri Police Station on May 1 alleging sexual assault charges agaisnt the male staff of her daughter's school.

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A case was registered under the relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused has been arrested after identification by the child victim and has been sent to judicial custody.

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However, the accused was granted bail yesterday by the Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Court, Dwarka, despite strong opposition from the prosecution.

Further course of action shall be taken after receipt and examination of the court order.

An investigation is underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)