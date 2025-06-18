New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army held a 'Chiefs Chintan' at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi to strengthen coordination between former Chiefs of Army Staff and to leverage their expertise and strategic insights.

The current Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi, held an interaction with the former CsOAS on Tuesday.

Also Read | Donald Trump Invited PM Narendra Modi to Visit US After His Trip to Canada, Says Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

"Chief's Chintan, an interaction between General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS and the former CsOAS was held at the Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi. The event, conducted after Operation SINDOOR, aims to leverage the vast experience and strategic insights of former CsOAS to shape the Indian Army's future," read a post by the Army on X.

https://x.com/adgpi/status/1935188883857100883

Also Read | Noida Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts Due to AC Explosion in Sector 36, All Residents Safely Evacuated (Watch Videos).

According to an official statement, the event had a comprehensive operational briefing on Operation Sindoor, including discussing the synergised conduct of operations with the Indian Air Force and Navy.

"The operation's execution, strategic impact and jointmanship model were presented in detail to provide contextual understanding and invite insights from the former Chiefs. The former Chiefs were also updated on the induction of niche technologies and modernisation initiatives aimed at enhancing operational capabilities," the statement added.

The army said that the former CsOAS shared "valuable insights and recommendations, contributing to ongoing capability enhancement and organisational reforms."

Other topics such as technological initiatives for tech absorption, the plan of 'Viksit Bharat @2047' and the Army's contributions to it, and Human Resource and Veteran Welfare, including reforms in HR policies and initiatives for welfare schemes for veterans.

The former CsOAS shared insights and recommendations. contributing to the Indian Army's ongoing efforts towards capability enhancement and organisational reform.

The statement added, "The interaction reaffirms the continuity of leadership and collective commitment to keep the Indian Army future-ready."

Earlier on Tuesday, as a prelude to International Day of Yoga 2025, the Indian Army organised special yoga sessions across various United Nations peacekeeping missions.

A post by the army read, "As a prelude to International Day of Yoga 2025, the Indian Army organised special yoga sessions across various UN Peacekeeping Missions, with participation from local communities and international peacekeepers -- celebrating unity, health and harmony." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)