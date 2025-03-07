New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Delhi, Vijender Gupta convened a crucial meeting today with officers from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs to discuss the implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) in the Delhi Assembly.

The NeVA team was led by Satya Prakash, Additional Secretary & Mission Leader (NeVA).

During the meeting, the NeVA team provided a comprehensive presentation highlighting the key features of the application, an official statement from the Assembly said.

"NeVA aims to serve as a unified digital platform for all legislative functions, including the submission of notices, ministerial replies, legislative business, discussions, committee reports, and access to a digital library. This initiative aligns with the vision of a modern, transparent, and efficient legislative system," the statement added.

Emphasising the urgency of the project, Speaker Gupta directed that the implementation be completed within 100 days. He reaffirmed the commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "One India, One Application", advocating for digital governance across all legislatures to enhance accessibility and accountability.

Expressing concern over the decade-long delay in implementing the e-Vidhan Project, the Speaker pointed out that the previous administration's reluctance, along with unsuccessful attempts to engage private consultants and vendors, had hindered progress. However, he assured full commitment to expediting the project, ensuring that the Delhi Assembly transitions into an efficient, transparent, and environmentally sustainable legislative institution.

With NeVA's implementation, Delhi Assembly will take a significant step towards a fully digitised and paperless governance model, enhancing operational efficiency and public access to legislative proceedings.

