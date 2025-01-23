New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): The audience was enthralled with Indian Air Force IAF's fly-past during a full dress rehearsal for Republic Day on Thursday. Audiences watched the captivating performance as the sound of roaring jets echoed in the atmosphere ahead of India's 76th Republic Day celebrations.

According to a press release, 47 aircraft from the Indian Air Force will be taking part in the Republic Day celebrations. The aircraft will be part of the flypast, which will be showcased during the end of the celebrations.

This year Sukhoi Su-30 MKI, Rafale, Dornier transport aircraft, Mi-17 transport helicopters and Apache attack helicopters will take part in the Republic Day celebrations.

The flypast will take place after the national anthem, and the official logo of the 75th year of the Indian Constitution are released. Prior to this, there will be a parade of 31 tableaux from various states, union territories, and central government ministries showcasing the theme "Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas."

The Republic Day Parade 2025 is all set to be a spectacular celebration of India's cultural diversity and military prowess, with a special focus on 75 years of the enactment of the Indian Constitution and Jan Bhagidari.

This year's parade will be graced by the presence of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, as the chief guest.

"A 160-member marching contingent and a 190-member band contingent from Indonesia will participate in the parade, along with the contingents of the Indian Armed Forces, at Kartavya Path," said the Defence Secretary, Rajesh Kumar Singh, while briefing media in New Delhi.

On 26th January 2025, the Republic Day Parade will start in the morning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying a wreath at the National War Memorial. The President will arrive at Kartavya Path in a ceremonial buggy and take the salute during a ceremonial march past, which will include units from the Armed Forces, Para Military Forces, Auxiliary Civil Forces, NCC, and NSS.

The parade will begin with a unique cultural performance, where 300 cultural artists will play musical instruments from different parts of the country. This will be followed by the march past the contingents of the Indian Armed Forces and the Indonesian contingent. (ANI)

