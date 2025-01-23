Surat, January 23: In a shocking incident in Gujarat, a 14-year-old boy killed allegedly killed his one-year-old cousin while trying to stop her from crying in Surat. The unfortunate incident occurred on Tuesday evening, January 21, when the mothers of the minor accused and the victim were at their jobs. After the incident came to light, the minor boy was booked for culpable homicide based on the victim's mother's complaint.

According to a report in TOI, the minor boy allegedly pushed the mouth and throat of the toddler with his two hands as she kept on crying. Police officials said that the boy's act resulted in the girl child's death. Speaking about the incident, Vijaysingh Gurjar, Deputy commissioner of police (Zone-4), said that they the forensic postmortem revealed that the toddler died due to strangulation. Surat Shocker: Minor Girl Throws Foetus Near Drain in Gujarat As Instagram Lover Flees After Giving Her Abortion Pills, Investigation Underway.

Following the postmortem report, cops inquired to know who all were present at home at the time of the incident. They found that the complainant's four daughters and two sons of the complainant's elder sister were at home when the tragic incident occurred. Cops also discovered that the minor boy strangled his cousin sister to stop her crying as the victim would not stop crying.

They also said that the minor accused did not realise that his act of trying to stop his cousin from crying would lead to her death. Acting on the victim's mother's complaint, the police detained the minor boy. The police are also investigating the minor accused with the help of juvenile officer, a lady officer and a person from an NGO. Surat Shocker: Man Stabs Wife and Son to Death in Gujarat’s Sarthana, Attacks Parents With Knife Before Slitting His Throat and Wrists.

Gurjar said that they are trying to know if the minor boy committed the crime under the influence of any online game or social media. The accused minor boy has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 23, 2025 04:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).