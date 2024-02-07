New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Wednesday after forming government in the state with the BJP.

In a post shared on X, Home Minister Amit Shah said, 'Met the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar. I am confident that the NDA government under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Nitish Kumar will expedite good governance and development in Bihar."

Earlier, Nitish Kumar met PM Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda. He said that now he would stay with NDA forever.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said, "We (BJP-JDU) were together since 1995. Beech mein 2 baar idhar udhar zaroor ho gaye theyy. Lekin ab kabhi nahi. Phir wahin rahenge, ab idhar udhar nahi honge. (In between I had moved out twice. This won't be repeated. Now I will stay here forever. I will not go anywhere)."

On seat-sharing, he said, "There is no logic behind discussing this. That will be done. They know everything from the beginning."

This was the first visit of the Janata Dal (United) supremo after he dumped the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and the INDIA bloc to form a new government with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar.

The meeting took place five days ahead of Nitish Kumar's government's scheduled floor test which is on February 12.

Kumar took the oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for the ninth time in Raj Bhawan, Patna, switching sides again, this time with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). It was for the second time in two years that he had jumped the ship, his fifth crossover in a little over a decade. (ANI)

