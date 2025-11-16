New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): A major breakthrough has been achieved in the Red Fort car blast case, with intelligence agencies uncovering a Rs 20 lakh fund trail linked to three doctors, Umar, Muzammil, and Shaheen.

Intelligence sources on Sunday said that the amount is suspected to have been routed by a Jaish-e-Mohammed handler through a hawala network.

Of this, around Rs 3 lakh is believed to have been spent on purchasing 26 quintals of NPK fertiliser, a nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium-based chemical compound used in agriculture, which is also capable of producing explosives used in the blast.

Officials further revealed that tensions had reportedly emerged between Dr Umar-un-Nabi and Dr Shaheen over the handling of the funds. Sources added that a key lead was obtained from Muzammil, helping investigators piece together the financial links behind the conspiracy.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police sources on Sunday confirmed that three cartridges recovered from the site, two live and one empty, were of 9mm calibre, a firearm type prohibited for civilian possession and used by security forces.

A senior official said that despite the cartridge recovery, no pistol or any of its parts were found at the scene.

"These cartridges are usually only possessed by the armed forces or those with special permission," police said.

The official said that they are now trying to determine how these cartridges came to be there, whether the suspect possessed them.

The discovery of the 9mm cartridges adds a new dimension to the ongoing investigation, as officials probe the source of the ammunition and whether it was linked to any terror or criminal network. Security agencies examined CCTV footage and gathered forensic evidence from the blast site.

On November 10, the blast near the Red Fort complex in the national capital killed 12 people and injured several others.

On Saturday, Delhi Police registered a fresh FIR under sections of criminal conspiracy in the Red Fort blast investigation, officials said.

The new FIR comes days after the car blast near the historic Red Fort area on November 10 killed 12 people.

Further, security around the Red Fort has been heightened in the wake of the blast, with authorities maintaining a strict vigil over entry points and surrounding areas.

On Friday, the National Medical Commission (NMC) had cancelled the registration of four doctors from Jammu and Kashmir - Dr Muzaffar Ahmad, Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr Muzamil Shakeel and Dr Shaheen Saeed - in the Indian Medical Register/National Medical Register with immediate effect, sources told ANI.

All State Medical Councils have been informed about the decision.

An order has been issued to all medical councils regarding the removal of the above four doctors, effective November 14, 2025.

Delhi police have already arrested Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr Muzamil Shakeel and Dr Shaheen Saeed in connection with the Delhi blast case, as they had an alleged link to past terror cases.

Further, Investigation agencies on Thursday informed that around eight suspects were allegedly preparing to execute coordinated explosions at four locations, with each pair assigned to a specific target city.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the accused groups had intended to move in pairs, each carrying multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs) for simultaneous attacks.

Delhi Police confirmed that the man who carried out the car blast near Red Fort was Dr Umar Un Nabi, after forensic DNA testing matched his biological sample with that of his mother.

However, Al-Falah University has distanced itself from Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil, stating that the University has no connection with the accused beyond their official capacities, and that no questionable chemical or material is being used or stored on the University premises.

Essential DNA, explosive, and other samples have been collected from the site and sent for forensic examination. The investigation has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency.

Meanwhile, an accidental explosion inside the Nowgam Police Station late Friday night left nine personnel dead and 32 others injured and caused extensive damage to the nearby building. Jammu and Kashmir DGP said the blast occurred during the ongoing investigation under FIR 162 of 2025, linked to a major seizure of explosive materials, chemicals, and reagents recovered from Faridabad on November 9 and 10. (ANI)

