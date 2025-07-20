New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday announced that the government will distribute Ganga jal-filled containers and jute bags to around five lakh kanwariyas, and also increase financial assistance to kanwar service committees, as part of efforts to support the Shiva devotees during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra.

Gupta, who visited kanwar camps at Punjabi Bagh (Ashok Park), Tagore Garden, and Subroto Park to review the arrangements, said the move aims to promote environmental responsibility and ensure a clean and green Delhi.

She shared that the distribution of Ganga jal containers and jute bags will begin from Monday and said this step will encourage environmental responsibility and help keep Delhi clean and green.

The CM said the government had received suggestions to increase the funds given to kanwar committees, and that this is now being implemented.

"Delhi Government is fully committed to supporting kanwariyas in every possible way," she added.

During her visit, Gupta interacted with camp committee members and devotees to understand their needs. She offered prayers at the camps and took blessings from the priests.

Calling the Kanwar Yatra not just a religious journey but a festival, the chief minister said welcoming kanwariyas passing through or arriving in Delhi is a way to respect their devotion.

She said that this year, Delhi has seen a festive atmosphere during the holy month of Sawan "like never before", with ministers, MLAs, and government officials ensuring that preparations were made in advance for smooth operations at the camps.

Gupta informed that 374 kanwar committees have received financial assistance this year. Camps have been equipped with electricity, healthcare facilities, toilets, sanitation staff, and welcome gates at Delhi borders.

For the first time, 374 kanwar camps have been established across Delhi, taking into account both the faith and the needs of Shiva devotees, she said.

She said under the previous government, only 170 camps were set up and many of them faced allegations of mismanagement.

