New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday arrived at Rajpipla jail in Gujarat's Narmada to meet jailed party MLA Chaitar Vasava whom the party has declared its candidate from the Bharuch seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls a day earlier.

On his arrival the Delhi CM attacked the Gujarat government for the arrest of Chaitar Vasava.

"Chaitar Vasava, his wife and daughter-in-law of tribal community have been arrested by the BJP government of Gujarat in a fake case. There is a lot of anger in the tribal society. Chaitra Vasava has been fighting for his people's water, forests, land, schools and hospitals. People will take revenge for his arrest and uproot BJP from Gujarat" Kejriwal said.

A local court in Dediapada in Narmada district on December 18 sent Chaitar to judicial custody at the end of the three-day police remand in the November 2 case of alleged extortion and assault of forest officials.

Chaitar surrendered on December 14 and also moved a bail plea in court on December 18 but it was rejected.

Kejriwal, while addressing the rally, appealed to the people to ensure the victory of Chaitra Vasava in the Lok Sabha elections. Kejriwal had erlier proposed Vasava's name as the Lok Sabha candidate from Bahruch. Vasava currently MLA from the Dediapada assembly of Bharuch, is in jail.

He challenged the BJP to "cage a lion" like Vasava.

Kejriwal said the AAP has "engaged the most expensive and topmost" lawyers of the country to argue the bail pleas of the Gujarat AAP working president and his wife Shakuntala in the Supreme Court in the alleged extortion case.

"Chetar Vasava is in jail but now he will be the candidate for the Bharuch Lok Sabha seat. No other party has yet started the process for its candidate in Bharuch, but the AAP party announced its candidate in Sunday's meeting," he said.

In the previous Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured victory in all 26 seats in Gujarat.

However, the AAP opened its account in Gujarat in the state assembly polls, which were held in 2022, with five of its leaders securing a comfortable win. (ANI)

