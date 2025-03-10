New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday interacted with a group of female students here and sought their suggestions for the Delhi budget to be presented later this month.

Gupta, who was the chief guest on the second day of the three-day Youth Parliament organised by the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) here, emphasised the role of youngsters in shaping the nation's future.

"I felt happy to be among female students of the Delhi University. Students from all corners of the country participated in the Youth Parliament. I also sought their suggestions for our upcoming budget," she told reporters.

The Youth Parliament, which began at the New Delhi Municipal Council Convention Centre on March 9, has been dedicated to different student communities. The first day focused on tribal students, while the second day was dedicated to female students and was aptly named 'Girls Parliament'.

The Tribal Students Parliament held on Sunday included deliberations on education, health, employment, language preservation and heritage conservation.

The participants reviewed government initiatives such as scholarships, residential programmes and skill development schemes.

Addressing the gathering, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durga Das Uikey highlighted the importance of tribal communities in preserving Indian culture and traditions.

"Tribal communities serve as the flag-bearers of Indian heritage. Their role in safeguarding our traditions is invaluable," he said.

In a statement issued by the ABVP on behalf of the Youth Parliament, it demanded skill development courses, self-employment opportunities, more hostels, and scholarships for rural students.

It also sought the inclusion of female leaders in curricula, special grants for women researchers, and mandatory sanitary napkin vending machines in institutions, it stated.

Additionally, they requested to include pink toilets in public places, stricter Nirbhaya Fund monitoring, women's health desks, compulsory self-defense training, and improved fast-track courts, it read.

ABVP's National General Secretary, Virendra Singh Solanki, said that a demand charter will soon be submitted to the government.

The final session on March 11 will focus on leadership, education, and nation-building, it added.

