Chandigarh, March 10: A shocking incident of assault has come to light from Chandigarh, where a 25-year-old salesman was allegedly brutally attacked by three men in Sector 19. It is reported that the accused assaulted the salesman after he took too long to come out of a public toilet on February 20. The victim was later identified as Dilpreet Singh, a resident of Phase 1, Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, Chandigarh.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Singh works as a salesman at Booth Number 179 in Sadar Bazaar, Sector 19. On the day of the incident, Singh had gone to use a public toilet in the area at around 4:30 PM. When Singh was inside the toilet, a youth named Sunny started banging on the door. Although Dilpreet continuously told Sunny that he would come out soon, the accused allegedly kicked the door, thereby breaking the latch. Punjab Shocker: Fuel Pump Employee Shot Dead by 3 Unidentified Persons in Kapurthala, Police Register Murder Case.

Two more youths joined Sunny and allegedly dragged Singh out of the toilet. The trio criticised Singh for delaying their turn. While the two youths identified as Golu and Lalu restrained Singh, main accused Sunny went on to punch the victim in the nose. Police officials said that the punch left Singh with a fractured nose. After he recovered from injuries, Dilpreet approached the police on February 22 and lodged a complaint against the accused. Ludhiana Shocker: 1 Guest Injured After ‘Drunk’ NRI Opens Fire During ‘Pre-Wedding’ Function After Being Stopped From Flashing Gun in Punjab.

After conducting an inquiry, an FIR was registered on Saturday, March 8. It is also learned that the cops are examining CCTV footage of the area to establish the sequence of events and nab the accused. The FIR was registered under Sections 117 (2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 3 (5) of BNS.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

