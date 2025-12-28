New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday participated in the distribution of gas connections to 5,100 families under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, along with Delhi's Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, CM Rekha asserted that the government's resolve is to ensure that every household in the national capital receives a gas cylinder and connection. She noted that a total of 5100 Ujjwala connections were distributed on Saturday.

"It is the government's resolve that every household in Delhi has a gas cylinder and a gas connection. It is our resolve that the Ujjwala scheme reaches all sisters... We have united 5100 sisters here and given them connections... Delhi will progress along with the progress of women's families," Rekha Gupta told reporters.

Launched in May 2016, PMUY aims to provide deposit-free LPG connections to adult women from poor households across the country.

All PMUY beneficiaries receive a deposit-free LPG connection, which includes a Security Deposit (SD) for the Cylinder, Pressure Regulator, Suraksha Hose, Domestic Gas Consumer Card (DGCC) booklet and installation charges. As per the existing modalities of Ujjwala 2.0, the first refill and stove are also provided free of cost to all beneficiaries.

PMUY beneficiaries are not required to make any payments for the LPG connection, the first refill, or the stove, as the Government of India/OMCs bear the cost.

Last month, CM Rekha Gupta directed DUISIB to conduct a survey in slum areas to identify families still using traditional stoves and hearths, so that clean fuel can be provided to them under the Ujjwala Yojana, according to the Delhi CMO.

She stated that the government's goal is to ensure access to clean energy for every family in slum settlements, thereby reducing pollution and health risks, as outlined in the CMO. (ANI)

